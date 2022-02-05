Schroder Investment Management Group Has $13.59 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 854.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,711,000 after acquiring an additional 75,347 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Shares of NTR opened at $72.41 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.