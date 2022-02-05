Schroder Investment Management Group Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,298,633 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

