Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,722 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

