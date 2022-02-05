Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.78

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and traded as low as $45.05. Schroders shares last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHNWF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.12) to GBX 3,544 ($47.65) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,216.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

