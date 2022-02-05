Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 428.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.