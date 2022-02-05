Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

