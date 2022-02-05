Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Scientific Games worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Scientific Games by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.01 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.