Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.89). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

STNG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 984,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,828. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.