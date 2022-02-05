Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Capitalization Tops $904,001.61

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $904,001.61 and approximately $2,008.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.48 or 0.07241717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,459.94 or 0.99765142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.