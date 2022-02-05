Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Tops $0.0332 on Top Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $971,130.66 and approximately $3,262.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.75 or 0.07244375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,434.28 or 0.99863696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.