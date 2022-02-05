ScPrime Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $44,187.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,660,691 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

