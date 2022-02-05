Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.86 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

