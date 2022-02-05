Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 10,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 63.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Sealed Air stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

