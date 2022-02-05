Secret Price Up 1.4% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $853.39 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00013732 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.78 or 0.00250173 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006912 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

