Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by 39.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

