Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $886.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $878.28 million and the highest is $895.70 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

