Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises 2.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Selective Insurance Group worth $30,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 295,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

