Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

