Sentinel Price Up 1.9% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $58.21 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,488,520,434 coins and its circulating supply is 6,581,884,767 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

