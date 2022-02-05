Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $61.78 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023616 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004405 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

