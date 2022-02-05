Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $9.05. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 543,438 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $411.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

