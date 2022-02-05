Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.45

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $9.05. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 543,438 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $411.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.
About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
