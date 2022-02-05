Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583,389 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Service Properties Trust worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 175,591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.