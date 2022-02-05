Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,486.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $276,730.88 and $13,486.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00111702 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

