Sether One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,336.00 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Sether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market capitalization of $508,509.74 and approximately $1,336.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

