Shard (SHARD) Price Up 63% This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Shard has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $92,417.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

