SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. SHIELD has a market cap of $127,670.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.59 or 0.07253032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00294137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.64 or 0.00780224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011448 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00070651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00409545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00235300 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

