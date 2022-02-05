Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Shift4 Payments worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $2,297,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $2,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $12,057,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 507.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

