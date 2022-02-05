Shopping Hits Market Capitalization of $10.44 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $11.86 or 0.00028481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $264,771.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.20 or 0.07205087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.40 or 0.99779450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,798 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

