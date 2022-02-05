Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Showcase has a market cap of $101,519.83 and $627.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.