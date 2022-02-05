ShowHand Reaches Market Cap of $37,445.52 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $37,445.52 and $74.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ShowHand

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

