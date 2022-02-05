Shyft Network Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $71.22 million and approximately $319,892.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,669,556 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

