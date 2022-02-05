Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($33.71) to €28.00 ($31.46) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

