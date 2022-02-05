Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.13

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.13 and traded as low as C$18.46. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 38,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$698.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.13.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.12) by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

