SifChain (erowan) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $240,182.00

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, SifChain has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SifChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. SifChain has a market capitalization of $49.08 million and $240,182.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00110393 BTC.

SifChain Coin Profile

SifChain is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,240,459,123 coins and its circulating supply is 584,121,007 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

SifChain Coin Trading

