Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital makes up about 0.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Silvergate Capital worth $39,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SI traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.74. 960,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,312. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,453. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

