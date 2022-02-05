Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Up 1.7%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 1,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 6.02% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

