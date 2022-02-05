Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951 over the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,660. The company has a market capitalization of $818.70 million, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

