SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $136.67 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $136.67 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00111468 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

