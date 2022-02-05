SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Down 1.3% This Week

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $18,469.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00111607 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

