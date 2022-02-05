Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548,630 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sirius XM by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,028 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Sirius XM by 294.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

