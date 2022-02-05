Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $130,093.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.20 or 0.07205087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.40 or 0.99779450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.