SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.16

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.16 and traded as low as C$30.31. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$30.49, with a volume of 331,625 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

