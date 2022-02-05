SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Trading 3.2% Higher

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) shares traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42. 379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.