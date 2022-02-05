SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of SMBK stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,085. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $445.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

