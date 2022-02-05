Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,778 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Snap worth $327,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Snap by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Snap by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Snap by 1,473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

NYSE SNAP traded up $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 307,982,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518,898. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

