Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $183.10 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

