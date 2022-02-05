Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.28

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Snowball has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $22,151.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.12 or 0.07223310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.36 or 0.99824160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00052695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006516 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,470,436 coins and its circulating supply is 5,678,993 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

