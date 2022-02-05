SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

