SnowSwap Price Reaches $2.72 on Major Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $21,121.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00006567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.51 or 0.07216173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.81 or 0.99962084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006492 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars.

