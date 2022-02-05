Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.74

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.10. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 9,770 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

